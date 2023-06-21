POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Price Target Raised to $16.00

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.78% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

NASDAQ:PNT opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86. POINT Biopharma Global has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.12.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth approximately $34,903,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 66.0% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,590,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,211,000 after buying an additional 2,222,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 721.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,103,000 after buying an additional 1,947,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after buying an additional 1,774,040 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 89.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,692,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,544,000 after buying an additional 1,738,391 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

