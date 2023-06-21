PotCoin Trading 49.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 21st. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $381,003.07 and approximately $22.20 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 49.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00290106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012316 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00015709 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000478 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000384 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003441 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,356,243 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

