Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

QUAL stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,740 shares. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.84 and its 200-day moving average is $122.00.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

