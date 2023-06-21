Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $528.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,945. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $611.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $538.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.39. The company has a market capitalization of $203.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

