Private Trust Co. NA Buys 731 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,089 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.95. 828,214 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,412. The company has a market cap of $150.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company's 50 day moving average is $176.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.45. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. United Parcel Service's quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service's payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

