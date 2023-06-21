Private Trust Co. NA Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up about 0.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NOC traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $458.25. 45,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,885. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $451.69 and its 200-day moving average is $470.65. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $429.10 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.