Private Trust Co. NA Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $184.68. 7,751,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,612,115. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

