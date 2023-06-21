Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,974 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Target were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.50. 799,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,126,181. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.21 and its 200-day moving average is $156.50. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $183.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

