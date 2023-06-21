Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $218.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.27. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $221.42. The company has a market cap of $301.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

