Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Announces Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:EQRR)

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2023

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRRGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4031 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Price Performance

Shares of EQRR stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.32. 4,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,896. Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.69. The company has a market cap of $49.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQRR. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 1,546.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

