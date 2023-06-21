ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) is Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 257,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,163 shares during the period. ProShares Short High Yield comprises 4.0% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short High Yield were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 160.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 561,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after buying an additional 346,212 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Short High Yield by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 489,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after buying an additional 24,653 shares in the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 429,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 73,444 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 486.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 393,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 326,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,242,000.

Get ProShares Short High Yield alerts:

ProShares Short High Yield Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SJB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.42. 71,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,616. ProShares Short High Yield has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $20.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64.

About ProShares Short High Yield

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short High Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short High Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.