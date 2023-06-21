ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, June 23rd (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Friday, June 23rd. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, June 23rd.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $123.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $831,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

