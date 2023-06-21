ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Announces $0.27 Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2662 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.09. 124,588,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,688,781. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $69.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 69,255.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

