Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Provident Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Provident Financial stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $87.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Provident Financial had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raffles Associates LP increased its stake in Provident Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 705,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 15,646 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Provident Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial during the third quarter worth about $251,000. 52.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

Featured Articles

