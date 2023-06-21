Pure Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $141.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.86.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

