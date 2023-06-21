Pure Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $255.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.63 and a 200-day moving average of $250.32. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

