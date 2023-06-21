Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,560 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 116,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 28,201 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 46,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $75.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $77.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1952 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

