Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE PPT opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $4.04.

Insider Transactions at Putnam Premier Income Trust

Institutional Trading of Putnam Premier Income Trust

In other news, Portfolio Manager Michael V. Salm sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $635,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 58,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. 31.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

(Get Rating)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.