Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for CNX Resources Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for CNX Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for CNX Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

CNX Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CNX stock opened at $17.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.78 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 43.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 137,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,605.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,605.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 717.7% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CNX Resources by 119.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

