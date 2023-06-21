Qtum 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $22.04 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.17 or 0.00007548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $227.07 million and approximately $22.04 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,809.00 or 0.06295887 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00042651 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00030973 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00016073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014576 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,706,342 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

