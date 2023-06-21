Qtum Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $28.72 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.24 or 0.00007451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $234.57 million and approximately $28.72 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,867.97 or 0.06212620 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00042004 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00029864 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00015632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,707,243 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

