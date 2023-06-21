Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Rosenblatt Securities

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Quotient Technology Price Performance

Shares of QUOT opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $382.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.95. Quotient Technology has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $59.27 million during the quarter. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,563,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after buying an additional 502,760 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 8,107,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 30.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,453 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,178,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,623,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 51,125 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.