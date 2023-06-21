Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives $55.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.17.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Activity

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,263,605.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 92,056 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,396 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

Rambus Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rambus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,864,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $915,725,000 after purchasing an additional 295,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rambus by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,960,000 after purchasing an additional 314,467 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,138,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,099,000 after acquiring an additional 69,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,855,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,434,000 after purchasing an additional 155,076 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rambus by 787.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,307 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMBS opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 122.12 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average of $46.66. Rambus has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $68.54.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.39). Rambus had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Rating

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

