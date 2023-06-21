Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,950 ($24.95) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 2,050 ($26.23). Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.87) target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Rathbones Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,720 ($22.01) to GBX 2,000 ($25.59) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,061.25 ($26.38).

Rathbones Group Trading Down 3.8 %

LON:RAT traded down GBX 74 ($0.95) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,894 ($24.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,108. Rathbones Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,553.28 ($19.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,245 ($28.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2,309.76, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,953.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,004.66.

Insider Activity

About Rathbones Group

In related news, insider Iain Cummings purchased 1,158 shares of Rathbones Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,955 ($25.02) per share, with a total value of £22,638.90 ($28,968.52). In other Rathbones Group news, insider Iain Cummings bought 1,158 shares of Rathbones Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,955 ($25.02) per share, with a total value of £22,638.90 ($28,968.52). Also, insider Sarah Gentleman bought 1,028 shares of Rathbones Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,914 ($24.49) per share, for a total transaction of £19,675.92 ($25,177.12). 6.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.

