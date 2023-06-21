Raydium Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, Raydium has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $39.26 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000608 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Raydium

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,747,721 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

