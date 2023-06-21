Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Increased by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,757 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 2.4% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $26,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

RTX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.79. 355,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,499,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $142.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.75 and its 200-day moving average is $98.42.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

