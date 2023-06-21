Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,721 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 202,376 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

