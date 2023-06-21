RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Purchased by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in RB Global by 3.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 196,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in RB Global by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 95,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in RB Global by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in RB Global by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In related news, Director Adam Dewitt purchased 2,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Adam Dewitt acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert George Elton purchased 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $79,654.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,654.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,754 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RBA traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $57.44. 100,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,892. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.72 and a 12 month high of $72.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.45.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. RB Global had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Equities analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBA shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. National Bankshares raised RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on RB Global from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

