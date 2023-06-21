RDA Financial Network Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

RDA Financial Network lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,939,000 after buying an additional 88,556 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 121,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,038,000 after buying an additional 164,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.5 %

GLD stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,652,360. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.10.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.