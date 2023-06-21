RDA Financial Network Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.81. 208,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,409. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.86. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10. The stock has a market cap of $102.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

