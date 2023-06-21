RDA Financial Network Purchases 307 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 0.9% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $322.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,315. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $333.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.06 and a 200 day moving average of $270.38. The company has a market capitalization of $113.13 billion, a PE ratio of 89.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.35.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

