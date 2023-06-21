RDA Financial Network Reduces Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

RDA Financial Network lowered its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Prostatis Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Ascendant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 430.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 15,143 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MUB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.66. The company had a trading volume of 214,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,866. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.74. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

