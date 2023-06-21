RDA Financial Network Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

RDA Financial Network decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.10. 188,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,514,998. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $52.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

