Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International Trading Down 7.1 %
Shares of Reading International stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. Reading International has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $58.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reading International (RDI)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.