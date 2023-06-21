Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. Reading International has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $58.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Reading International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.