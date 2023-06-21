ReddCoin Trading Up 23.5% This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 23.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $3.32 million and $764.59 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.93 or 0.00284726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012349 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00016033 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000483 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000358 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003667 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

