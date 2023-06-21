Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

