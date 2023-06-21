Request Price Up 3.2% This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $75.03 million and approximately $722,937.38 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00018540 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00014417 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,006.86 or 1.00112219 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07488072 USD and is up 3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $697,394.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

