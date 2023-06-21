Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 21st (ABIO, ADXS, AEMD, AHPI, AINC, AIRI, AMPE, AMS, ARGO, ATTO)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, June 21st:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS). They issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $406.00 target price on the stock.

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW). The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

