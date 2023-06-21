Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 21st (ABIO, ADXS, AEMD, AHPI, AINC, AIRI, AMPE, AMS, ARGO, ATTO)

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2023

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, June 21st:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS). They issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $406.00 target price on the stock.

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW). The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

