Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mersana Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for Mersana Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.89) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 658.85% and a negative return on equity of 223.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mersana Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mersana Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.29.

Shares of MRSN opened at $3.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

