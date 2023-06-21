Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for OncoCyte (OCX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ: OCX) recently:
- 6/20/2023 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/19/2023 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/17/2023 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/16/2023 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/15/2023 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/13/2023 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/12/2023 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/11/2023 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/9/2023 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/8/2023 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2023 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/25/2023 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/23/2023 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/15/2023 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2023 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2023 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/25/2023 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
OncoCyte Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of OCX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. 327,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,551. OncoCyte Co. has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26.
OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 787.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoCyte
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OncoCyte by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in OncoCyte by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.
OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.
Read More
- Get a free research report on OncoCyte from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than OncoCyte
Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.