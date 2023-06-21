Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for OncoCyte (OCX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ: OCX) recently:

6/20/2023 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of OCX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. 327,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,551. OncoCyte Co. has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 787.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 663,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc acquired 663,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,090,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 26,827,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $8,048,291.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,181,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,054,400.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,520,638 shares of company stock worth $8,253,491. 6.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OncoCyte by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in OncoCyte by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

