REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REVG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REV Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of REV Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of REV Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday.

REV Group Price Performance

NYSE REVG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,822. The stock has a market cap of $772.78 million, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.92. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.73.

REV Group Announces Dividend

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. REV Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that REV Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REV Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in REV Group by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in REV Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in REV Group by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of REV Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

(Get Rating

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

Further Reading

