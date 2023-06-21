Reviewing Organicell Regenerative Medicine (BPSR) & Its Rivals

Organicell Regenerative Medicine (OTCMKTS:BPSR – Get Rating) is one of 362 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Organicell Regenerative Medicine to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Organicell Regenerative Medicine alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Organicell Regenerative Medicine and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organicell Regenerative Medicine N/A N/A N/A Organicell Regenerative Medicine Competitors -432.24% -61.22% -20.73%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Organicell Regenerative Medicine N/A N/A -1.43 Organicell Regenerative Medicine Competitors $189.29 million $8.94 million 45.53

This table compares Organicell Regenerative Medicine and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Organicell Regenerative Medicine. Organicell Regenerative Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organicell Regenerative Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A Organicell Regenerative Medicine Competitors 530 1565 3921 30 2.57

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 109.50%. Given Organicell Regenerative Medicine’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Organicell Regenerative Medicine has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Organicell Regenerative Medicine peers beat Organicell Regenerative Medicine on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biotech Products Services & Research, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases and to provide other related services. The firm also focuses on processing, distribution and supply of biologically processed cellular and tissue-based products developed from internally based research and development activities and also provides healthcare, anti-aging, and regenerative services. The company was founded by John Goodhew, Albert Mitrani and Maria Ines Mitrani on August 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.