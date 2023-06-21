Ripio Credit Network Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $780,549.18 and approximately $10,252.23 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018816 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00014313 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,832.95 or 0.99999073 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00148396 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $8,849.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.