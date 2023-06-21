Riverwater Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Riverwater Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,343,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Owens Corning by 806.9% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,102,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,254,000 after acquiring an additional 981,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,003,695,000 after acquiring an additional 803,551 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,608,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,766,000 after acquiring an additional 234,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 225.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,993 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.92.

Owens Corning stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

