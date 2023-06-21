Riverwater Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Trading Down 0.7 %

Accenture stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.09. 554,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,622. The firm has a market cap of $199.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.79. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $327.93.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Accenture to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.58.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

