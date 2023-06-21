Riverwater Partners LLC Purchases 1,641 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 919.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.76. 459,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,018,300. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.65. The company has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

