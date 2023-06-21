Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Riverwater Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.73. 871,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,747. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.34 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

