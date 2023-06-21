Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for approximately 1.3% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 612.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $202.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $248.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

About Illumina



Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

