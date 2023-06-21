Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Broadcom Stock Performance

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $868.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $707.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $632.32. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

