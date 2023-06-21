Round Dollar Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Round Dollar token can now be purchased for about $5.90 or 0.00020507 BTC on exchanges. Round Dollar has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and $8.61 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Round Dollar Profile

Round Dollar launched on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Round Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

